Post layoff announcement, Microsoft boss assures firm will continue to hire in key strategic areas: Read full text

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Chief Executive Satya Nadella also said that in addition to severance costs, Microsoft would take a billion-dollar charge from changes to its lineup of hardware products and from consolidating leases

As the tech winter continues, Microsoft on January 18 said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs, almost 5 percent of the global workforce, and take a $1.2-billion charge as its cloud-computing customers dissect their spending and the company braces for a potential recession.

In a note to employees, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the layoffs, affecting less than 5% of the workforce, would conclude by the end of March, with notifications beginning today. However, he also assured us that the company will continue to hire in key strategic areas.

In terms of severance package to the impacted employees, the software giant's chief also mentioned that U.S.-benefit-eligible employees will receive a "variety of benefits, including above-market severance pay, continuing healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days notice prior to termination, regardless of whether such notice is legally required. Benefits for employees outside the U.S. will align with the employment laws in each country."

Here's the full text that Satya Nadella shared with Microsoft employees:

We’re living through times of significant change, and as I meet with customers and partners, a few things are clear. First, as we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one. At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform.

This is the context in which we as a company must strive to deliver results on an ongoing basis while investing in our long-term opportunities. I’m confident that Microsoft will emerge from this stronger and more competitive, but it requires us to take actions grounded in three priorities.