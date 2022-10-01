English
    Poonawalla Fincorp’s rating upgraded to AAA by Care Ratings

    This rating is applicable for bank loan facilities, non-convertible debentures, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt, the company said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
    Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group-promoted non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking finance company. (Representative image)

    Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited) on September 30 announced that Care Ratings has upgraded the long-term rating of the firm and its subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL) to “CARE AAA (Triple A) with a 'Stable' outlook.

    This rating is applicable for bank loan facilities, non-convertible debentures, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt, the company said in its statement.

    “The financial services business has been identified to be of strategic importance for Cyrus Poonawalla Group. The current rating upgrade by CARE to AAA (Triple A) reaffirms the strength of the organization and its leadership along with its financial and operational excellence. This is an important milestone in our journey towards becoming a leader in financial services and is a testimony of our commitment towards building a strong institution," said Adar Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL).

    Commenting on the upgrade, Abhay Bhutada, MD, PFL, said, “...This upgraded rating would further strengthen our liability franchise and accelerate our growth journey in line with our vision and mission. We stay committed to be amongst the top 3 NBFCs in consumer and MSME segments through tech-enabled growth in a customer-centric manner and create value for all stakeholders".

    Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group-promoted non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking finance company. The three-decade-old finance company has raised Rs 3,456 crore from the vaccine maker through Rising Sun Holdings, a company owned and controlled by Adar Poonawalla.

    Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp on Friday (September 30) closed 4.88 percent higher at Rs 307 apiece on BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Analysis of WPI inflation for August by CARE Ratings #Care Ratings #poonawalla fincrop
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 05:18 pm
