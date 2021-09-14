MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Poonawalla-backed Wellness Forever to file for Rs 1,600-crore IPO

The retail pharmacy chain will file its draft documents by end-September.

Viswanath Pilla
September 14, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
(L-R) Mohan Chavan, Gulshan Bakhtiani, and Ashraf Biran, founders of Wellness Forever

(L-R) Mohan Chavan, Gulshan Bakhtiani, and Ashraf Biran, founders of Wellness Forever


Wellness Forever, an omni-channel retail pharmacy chain backed by Adar Poonawalla, will file draft documents with the capital markets regulator by the end of this month to raise Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial public offering, people familiar with the plan told Moneycontrol.


The IPO will consist of a primary issue and an offer for sale of shares by existing investors, the people said.


Wellness Forever appointed IIFL Securities, Ambit Private and DAM Capital Advisors as the investment bankers for the proposed share sale.


An email query to Wellness Forever did not elicit a response.

Wellness Forever plans to expand to 1,000 stores by 2023. It owns most of its stores, but is open to the franchisee route.

The company will be the second pharmacy chain that’s coming up with an IPO. Last month, Hyderabad-based MedPlus filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.


Mumbai-based Wellness Forever is the third-largest pharmacy chain in the country, with a turnover of Rs 870 crore in FY21. Its pharmacy stores, mostly 24x7, provide a self-browsing and differentiated shopping experience. It is present in 23 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, employing more than 4,200 people.

Close

Related stories


The company was founded by Ashraf Biran, Gulshan Bakhtiani and Mohan Chavan in 2008. It raised Rs 130 crore from wealthy investors led by Poonawalla, chief executive officer of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, in November 2020. Other backers include Amit Patni, Rajiv Dadlani and the Thakral family.


Wellness offers more than 30,000 prescription drugs and non-prescription wellness, health and personal care products via website, app and a tollfree number.

“I believe Wellness (Forever) has the highest retail revenue when compared to the store size and sells more health and wellness products than its peers,” an analyst who tracks the sector said on condition of anonymity. “Also, it has a massive, centralised distribution centre to meet its fill rates across its stores.”
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #IPO
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.