Pompeo praises Infosys for planning to create 10,000 jobs in US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today praised top Indian IT company Infosys for its plans to create 10,000 jobs in the US in the next two years.

Pompeo mentioned Infosys's job creation plans in his address to the Select USA Investment Summit that has attracted investors from across the globe, including India.

Representatives from Infosys are also attending the summit.

"The Trump administration is committed to an environment for business that will keep generating this kind of prosperity," Pompeo said.

It means a lot, Pompeo said, adding that in his role as Secretary of State, he recognises that only an economically strong America can fulfill its commitments to our allies and deter aggressors from imperiling the global good.

"On the East Coast, in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be the home of North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub built by India's IT and consulting company Infosys," Pompeo said in his address.

"As part of its plan to create 10,000 American jobs over the next two years, Infosys plans to hire 2,000 Americans for its Raleigh hub by 2021," said the top American diplomat.

Pompeo said the company had also partnered with North Carolina Community College System to create a customised programme to recruit and train and ultimately hire the workforce of the future.

"We're pleased to have representatives from Infosys here with us today," he said.

He said when countries cooperated for economic success, it strengthened their alliances.

"Prosperous partners have a greater ability to confront real security challenges that we all face and threaten each of our countries, Pompeo said, adding that these threats are real.

"Whether that is terrorism, illegal migration, or rogue state actors, we need robust economic growth among our partners and allies to push back. And the State Department is a key player in facilitating commerce that benefits both the American people and our partners," he said.

More than 3,000 delegates from 66 countries are attending this year's summit, including delegates from 15 new countries.

Companies revealed more than USD 600 million in new investments at this year's Investment Summit themed as 'Invest Here. Grow Here. Succeed Here'.

Participants from the previous four summits announced more than USD 71 billion in greenfield investment projects in the United States, which support more than 110,000 US jobs.

For the first time, the 2018 summit gave special attention to space commerce, in line with the administration's focus on space policy.

Other key themes included tax and regulatory reform, infrastructure and workforce development.