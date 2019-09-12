Polka to the top: Inditex registers 7 percent sales growth thanks to one Zara dress

What can a black-and-white polka-dotted dress from Zara achieve?

Much, it appears, as label owner Inditex said that the item had helped boost first-half sales for the Group by 7 percent to 12.8 billion euros (11.5 billion pounds). It sold out across stores in the UK despite a sector slowdown.

As per reports, Inditex said the unusually warm summer in Europe in 2019 helped push sales for the dress. It added that online launches for Zara in Brazil and the UAE also helped.

The dress, however, has been in the spotlight since early 2019 and even has its own Instagram account called ‘Hot 4 the Spot’ with nearly 25,000 followers.

Earnings before tax were up by 8 per cent to more than £3 billion, but profit margins missed expectations amid rising costs and heavy discounting.

According to Pablo Isla, Chairman at Inditex, "The investments we have made in the stores, as well as in logistics and technology, have been key elements in the development of our customer-focused integrated online and offline store platform."