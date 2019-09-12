App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polka to the top: Inditex registers 7 percent sales growth thanks to one Zara dress

Inditex said the unusually warm summer in Europe this year helped push sales for the dress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zara logo
Zara logo

What can a black-and-white polka-dotted dress from Zara achieve?

Much, it appears, as label owner Inditex said that the item had helped boost first-half sales for the Group by 7 percent to 12.8 billion euros (11.5 billion pounds). It sold out across stores in the UK despite a sector slowdown.

As per reports, Inditex said the unusually warm summer in Europe in 2019 helped push sales for the dress. It added that online launches for Zara in Brazil and the UAE also helped.

Close

The dress, however, has been in the spotlight since early 2019 and even has its own Instagram account called ‘Hot 4 the Spot’ with nearly 25,000 followers.

related news

Earnings before tax were up by 8 per cent to more than £3 billion, but profit margins missed expectations amid rising costs and heavy discounting.

According to Pablo Isla, Chairman at Inditex, "The investments we have made in the stores, as well as in logistics and technology, have been key elements in the development of our customer-focused integrated online and offline store platform."

The Spanish group, one of the world’s largest clothing retailer, also owns Bershka and Pull & Bear chains. It has over 7,400 stores worldwide.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Business #Companies #Europe #Inditex #Zara

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.