 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Polar Capital Funds sells KIMS shares worth Rs 144 crore

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold 11,05,934 shares, amounting to 1.38 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,300.03 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 143.77 crore. (Representative Image)

Polar Capital Funds Plc on Wednesday offloaded shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for Rs 144 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold 11,05,934 shares, amounting to 1.38 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,300.03 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 143.77 crore.

As of the December quarter, Polar Capital Funds Plc owned 1.87 per cent stake, shareholding data with the bourse showed.