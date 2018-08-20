Podcast Weekender: Triple Talaq, Rupee vs USD, TVS Success Story, eBay India, Flipkart Plus

In this weekend's playlist, we look at 2 current affairs stories - Triple Talaq Bill and the Rupee's continuing fall against the US Dollar. This is followed by a look at eBay India's end. We wrap up by revisiting Flipkart Plus.
In this weekend's playlist, we look at 2 current affairs stories - Triple Talaq Bill and the Rupee's continuing fall against the US Dollar. This is followed by a look at eBay India's end. We wrap up by revisiting Flipkart Plus. Happy weekend!
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 09:56 am