App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast Weekender | All about Section 7, anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh and more

On this week's podcast, we dissect Section 7, the legal clause that could upset the status quo in India's monetary policy landscape.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In this weekend's playlist, we get right on the money with a deep dive into the political cauldron in Madhya Pradesh and watch the world of business unfold through the rose-tinted glasses of tinseltown.

We also take you on a simulated ride on India's first bullet train and explore the hurdles that pose a challenge to its realization. Also on the programme is a dissection of the contentious Section 7, a legal clause that could upset the status quo in India's monetary policy landscape.

Watch on to find out more. 

First Published on Nov 3, 2018 12:14 pm

tags #Business #movies #Podcast #RBI

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.