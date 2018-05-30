Podcast | Story of the Day - Why bank employees are on a strike

Banking services at public sector banks across India have been interrupted today, the Wednesday, and will continue to be so tomorrow, the 31st, as public sector bank employees have started their two-day nationwide strike against the meagre 2% salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association.

However, operations in private banks, such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, were almost normal, barring few activities including cheque clearance. This has been in keeping with the warning issued last week – United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) - had called for the strike to protest against the ‘meagre’ wage hike offered by the IBA earlier this month.

Considering it’s the end of the month, the bank strike is likely to affect salary withdrawals. Some ATMs are also likely to take a hit. Besides, deposits in bank branches, renewal of fixed deposits, government treasury operation, money-market operations are also likely to be impacted by the bank strike. Withdrawal and cash-deposits at public sector banks will be affected.

As several rounds of talks between banks and employee unions did not make any headway, including those called by the Chief Labour Commissioner, the United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has gone on strike against the proposed wage hike of 2% as against 15% given last time, said C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Additional CLC Rajan Verma had held a conciliatory meeting between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), finance ministry officials and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in an effort to avert the strike. At the May 5th meeting, UFBU leaders quoted figures to prove how operating profit has doubled, staff expenses have reduced, business has more than doubled.

CLC said that officers and employees have to be paid for hard work and not based on profit. IBA was not ready to come out with a new offer but assured to continue the negotiations.

"The CLC tried his best to sort out the strike-related issues but there is no positive development. Though the bankers, through the IBA, said they are willing to reconsider the proposed wage hike, there was no concrete proposal. Hence, the strike stands," All India Bank Employees' Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told Business Standard.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) general secretary D T Franco said the UFBU leaders conveyed their grievance, including that there is inordinate delay, an offer of 2 per cent was not in good taste and the practice of wage negotiation for officers up to Scale VII -- which has been the practice -- has to continue.

“It is kind of an insult to the employees of public sector banks...to be offered this kind of meagre hike. We had no other option but to go on strike, forgoing two days’ salary,” said Ravinder Gupta, joint general secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).

He spoke of bank officers feeling hard done by. Attributing the success of all government schemes like Mudra, Jan Dhan Yojana and demonetisation to public sector bankers, he went on to say that the reward of just 2% hike, Gupta said, was gross injustice to bankers who have worked very hard for nation-building.

In comparison, in the last wage settlement, for the period November 2012 to October 2017, IBA had given a wage hike of 15 per cent. The UFBU is now demanding an expeditious and early wage revision settlement, an adequate increase in salary, and improvement in other service conditions and wage revision settlement to include all officers up to scale VII, which will include divisional managers to general managers. IBA has currently decided to restrict wage negotiations to scale-III officers or up till the senior manager-level.

As per the minutes of the meeting, IBA officials had stated that in view of the huge non-performing assets that banks are grappling with, the wage hike had to be capped at 2 per cent. According to a recent CARE Ratings report, NPAs of the 26 banks that have declared Q4 results so far show a 15% jump over December quarter at Rs 7.31 lakh crore.

But UFBU convener Devidas Tuljapurkar later pointed out that "It is only because of provisions towards NPA that banks have booked losses, and for this, bank employees are not responsible".

Echoing Ravinder Gupta, he too added that bank employees have worked tirelessly for implementation of government initiatives such as Jan-Dhan, demonetisation, Mudra and Atal Pension Yojana, among others, in the past two-three years, which he claimed, has resulted in a huge increase in their workloads.

In light of this, Additional CLC Verma had advised the bank management to offer a fresh wage hike, adding that "as in the past, wage settlements, the officers from scale-IV to scale-VII were also covered so this time also they may be a part of the wage negotiations because excluding them may cause a fresh controversy which may not be conducive for amicable industrial relations".

As per the minutes of the conciliation proceedings, the IBA officials had said that they were ready to negotiate further but having already waited nearly a month, the bank unions have apparently lost patience.

“Nearly 10 lakh bank employees are participating in the nationwide strike as part of our democratic right by forgoing our salary,” said Venkatachalam and hoped that good sense prevails. There are about 85,000 branches of 21 public sector banks across India, accounting for 70% of all banking operations in the country.

Big public sector banks such as the State Bank of India, the Punjab National Bank, etc. have already cautioned their customers that they will experience inconvenience over these two days.

With AIBEA president Rajen Nagar reportedly announcing that ATM security guards will be among the participants in the strike, some ATMs may remain shut over the next two days. So even if your salary gets credited at the end of the month – which let’s face it, doesn’t always happen – you may not be able to withdraw it till Friday.

However, the functioning of private banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis and Kotak Mahindra is expected to be normal except for delays in cheque clearance.

According to National Organisation of Bank Worker's (NOBW) vice president Ashwini Rana said 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the 21 public sector banks, old generation private banks and foreign banks will join the 2 days.

"All India State Bank Officers' Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation are members of UFBU. Thus, it is likely that our bank will also be impacted to some extent by the said strike calls," SBI had said in a regulatory filing.

There are as many as 21 public sector banks which control 75 percent of the total business in the country.