Podcast | SBI to go on hiring spree this year

Retirements and digitisation has led to a reduction of around 15,762 employees at the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI).

But here's some good news for those seeking bank jobs. The public sector bank (PSB) is set to hire 10,300 employees before the end of March 2019.

“Basically, we are replacing only about 75 percent of the retirements that are taking place given the cost and operational efficiency helped by digitisation and the merger process. This year, we plan to recruit 2,000 probationary officers (POs) and 8,300 clerical staff, of which 1,100 are from the reserved category which we have to mandatorily recruit,” Prashant Kumar, Corporate Development Officer at SBI told Moneycontrol.

He added, “The bank is doing a complete revamp in the training of employees. Focus is on developing the leadership pipeline, improving and enhancing the skills, technology and innovation in the bank.”