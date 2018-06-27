Podcast | One year GST ride for the auto sector

It's been one year of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The 14 year-long journey of the goods and services tax finally culminated last year with the implementation of what was touted the biggest tax reform of India in 70 years of independence. While the central government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, hailed the new system as a Good and Simple Taxation system, opposition parties were not quite as charitable. They slammed the establishment for forcing a half-baked GST regime on taxpayers.

Swaraj Baggonkar (@SwarajSB) writes today for Moneycontrol and talks about how the auto sector has recovered after an initial slump in sales of a few models, the sector eventually ended the year growing by 14%.

Immediately after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July last year, the auto sector seemed to be buckling under the new system. By October, passenger car sales were down 5.3 percent compared to the same month in 2016. Sales of hybrid cars slumped by 30 percent following a 13-20 percent hike in taxes as they were clubbed with luxury cars under GST. Sales of mid-size cars like Honda City fell 32 percent while Maruti Ciaz sales dipped 35 percent after cess was increased by 2 percent to 45 percent.

The GST itself was cheaper than the aggregate tax (VAT + excise duty) imposed earlier, which ranged from 30 percent to 40 percent varying from state to state and type of vehicle. But the 1-15 percent cess imposed over and above the GST led to a demand correction in cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The Indian automobile industry has historically been among the highest taxed sectors from an indirect tax perspective. With the increasing pressure on domestic demand, the auto Original Equipment Manufacturers were hopeful that the introduction of GST would reduce the overall tax burden on vehicles, which in turn would boost demand. However, the additional levy in the form of compensation cess ensured that the effective tax rate on vehicles did not change significantly versus the previous regime.

There were also the frequent changes in rates of compensation cess during the past ten months. This led to business disruption as well as confusion for the end consumer as OEMs had to revise prices just as often on account of tax rate changes.

However, the automotive sector still rebounded by the end the year with a growth of 14 percent last year. The boost primarily came from continued demand for sports utility vehicles (SUV) and commercial vehicles, both growing by about 20 percent.

What were the initial hiccups that we saw with the implementation of GST in the auto sector? The whole issue about the impact of GST on the auto industry hovered around the compliance of the new taxation system by the sector as a whole. The outlined benefits of GST on auto industry were primarily simplifying logistics and constraining the operational and manufacturing costs, the compliance is something industry was wary about.

For vehicle and auto parts manufacturers and their business partners, including raw material providers, smaller auto ancillary makers, sub-dealers and logistics providers, the switch to GST did pose some initial hiccups during the first three months.

These challenges pertained to filing of multiple returns in a month, blockages in working capital, technical issues with the process of filing it online and lack of aid from government agencies to help taxpayers file returns. Setting up of application service providers (ASP), however, helped entrepreneurs complete GST compliance in the easiest way.

What has the experience of various different automakers in the country been with regards GST?

Speaking to Moneycontrol, RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said, “We have had no problem right from the beginning till now. The transition to GST has been very smooth. As we go along, there are issues which needs to be smoothened out for improvement.”

But not everyone had a similar experience.

While GST meant simplification of taxes as there was now only one tax to pay, it also brought about an increase in tax payout for tyre manufacturers by three percentage points.

Kumar Subbiah, Chief Financial Officer, Ceat, said, “GST was a big challenge for many small dealers whose turnover was in the range of Rs 75 lakh. For a period of time, our sales got impacted in the month because many went in for GST registration at the last moment. From an average 24.5-25 percent VAT and excise duty earlier, it became 28 percent after GST. The GSTN server does not provide all the details, many such things we are doing manually.”

There is a silver lining though. GST has checked tyre importers who were escaping VAT payment but are now brought into the tax net. “It has brought some level playing field since GST is charged at the time of import, thus making it difficult for them to escape that,” added Subbiah.

The logistics sector became one of the biggest beneficiaries of the GST rollout. With check-posts removed, truckers were able to deliver goods faster leading to quicker turnaround time.

As per CRISIL Research, trucks are plying an average 25 km more every day or around 325 km per day. But that is still 20 percent lesser than the 400 km per day estimated before implementation of GST. An average truck in the United States runs 800 km per day.

GST also facilitated faster rollout of the E-way bill, which is an electronically generated document required under the GST regime for the movement of goods for a consignment value of more than Rs. 50,000.

Vibhor Mittal, Head – Structured Finance Ratings, ICRA, said, “While these are still early days, the collection efficiency of 95% observed in the month of April 2018 indicates that there are no visible signs of any material disruption in the earnings of the truckers. In fact, the collection efficiency is almost 400 bps higher than what was seen in April 2017.”

GST is expected to be a long-term positive for the transportation and logistics sector with consolidation of warehouses resulting in improved load availability and drop in vehicle transit time. Strong collections observed of around 98 percent in the second half of fiscal 2018 demonstrate that the borrowers have been largely able to adapt to the new tax regime, added the agency.

The auto industry produced a total 5,378,591 vehicles, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-May 2018, against 4,670,687 in April-May 2017, registering a growth of 15.16 per cent over the same period last year, according to a data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The sales of passenger vehicles grew by 13.28 per cent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. Within the passenger vehicles, passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans grew by 11.77 per cent, 14.71 per cent and 24.11 per cent, respectively during April-May 2018 over the same period last year.

The overall commercial vehicles segment registered a growth of 57.44 per cent in April-May 2018, compared to the same period last year.

The Economic Times goes on to note that, “Other key challenges that the industry has faced in the last 10 months are delays in export related input GST refunds as well as the lack of clarity on the fate of VAT/ CST linked state level incentives that various State Government had promised to the OEMs setting up plants in their States; the quantum of such incentives has got significantly impacted due to subsumption of CST into GST as well as the SGST rate being much lower than the VAT rate under the earlier regime.”

Sarika Goyal, Tax Partner at EY, writing for ET, also comments that along with the challenges there have also been opportunities in the auto industry to streamline supply trains and optimise on warehousing and logistics cost that could help reduce operational costs and realising integration of one National Market.

So overall the first year of GST has been a mixed bag for the auto industry. In the near future the government should find ways to smoothen out some of the rough edges address and aid the industry in truly capitalising of the opportunities at that the regime presents – especially also in the wake of the consumer buying automobiles in droves GST notwithstanding.