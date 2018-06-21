Podcast | Digging Deep: The business of family - The Ambanis

"If you don't build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs."

Ideas are no one's monopoly.

If you’re born poor it’s not your fault but if you die poor it’s your fault.

We cannot change our rulers, but we can change the way they rule us.

True entrepreneurship comes only from risk-taking."

One man, many quotes.

We are talking about the patriarch of Reliance Industries. Yes, Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani himself, or Dhirubhai Ambani as the world knows him.

He is, of course, the man who built the foundation for a business family whose interests span continents. He is the man who founded India’s largest private firm and the second largest publicly traded company, Reliance Industries. He was featured in The Sunday Times among the top 50 businessmen in Asia. He made Reliance Industries go public in 1977 and by 2002, the combined fortune of the family was USD 6 billion. So yes, this is a family like no other.

And the story began with a few coins and a vision that created abundance even when it was not yet visible.

We have been bringing you stories of the great big Indian families that began initially not with the intention to create empires spread across family branches but with the need to offer solutions and answers responsive to the economic and political situations of the time.

From pre-independence businesses drenched in the Swadeshi fervour to post-independence businesses that dealt with restrictive economic climates and the open markets of liberalisation, we have covered many narratives.

In post-independence India, few businesses have grown as audaciously and spiritedly as the Reliance group founded by Dhirubhai.

From a humble polyester firm bristling with ambition, Reliance went on to venture into diverse sectors like the manufacture of synthetic fibres, textiles and petrochemical products, oil and gas exploration, petroleum refining, besides telecommunications, media, retail and financial services.

All family stories have their own dynamics and so after the death of Dhirubhai Ambani on July 6, 2002, Reliance went through a regrouping.

In October 2005, the split of Reliance Group was formalised by Dhirubhai Ambani's heirs.

Elder son Mukesh Ambani got Reliance Industries and IPCL while Anil Ambani received telecom, power, entertainment and financial services.

But let us start at the very beginning with the story of a pioneer who thought of wealth as a shared asset and realised not only his own dreams but those of his shareholders.

Dhirajlal "Dhirubhai" Hirachand Ambani was born on 28 December 1932 in a school teacher's humble home in a remote village in Gujarat. But even as a child with no prospects, he dreamt big. He saw himself riding a car and answering salutes!

Unlike the scions of established business empires, Dhirubhai did not have the privilege to attend the best business schools in the world and learnt from life.

Disinterested in academics, he stopped studying after the tenth standard and went on to join his second cousin, Ramniklal to work as a clerk and a petrol-pump attendant in the port city of Aden, Yemen.

His salary was just Rs 300 a month. But he worked hard and became in charge of retail marketing, and starting earning Rs 1,100 a month.Legend goes that while working in Aden, Dhirubhai noticed that the local coins had a face value less than the value of the silver from which they were made. So he bought coins, melted them down and pocketed the profit.

This was a man in a hurry. Someone who wanted to not wait for an opportunity but to manifest one out of thin air.

His personal life with wife Kokilaben was moving ahead, too, as Mukesh was born in Aden.

In 1957, Dhirubhai now in his twenties, arrived in Mumbai after spending 8 years in Aden when he had acquired street smart resourcefulness, adaptability and a fierce hunger and ambition. But there was not much else to fuel his dreams. With just Rs 500 or as some others chronicling this story say, Rs 50,000, in his pocket, he set out to start with co-founder Champaklal Damani, his first, humble trading venture. The first office of the Reliance Commercial Corporation was a 350 sq ft room with just a telephone, a table and a few chairs. The location was Narsinatha Street in Masjid Bunder.

The eight years that followed were difficult, and he and his family lived in one tiny room in Bhuleshwar. After trading in spices and fabrics, the intrepid Dhirubhai managed to own a modest spinning mill at Naroda, near Ahmedabad.

By 1965, differences had cropped up between Champaklal Damani and Dhirubhai, Champaklal was a conservative businessman and since Dhirubhai adventurously courted risks, they ended their partnership. Dhirubhai decided to chart his own course, build inventories and realise dreams that at that time would have seemed foolhardy to many.

The next chapter was straight out of a modern epic.

By 1976-77, Reliance had an annual turnover of Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million) and in 1977, Reliance Industries went public and did something unheard of. The company raised equity capital from over 58,000 people, many of whom did not fit the profile of moneyed investors. These were people with small savings but big dreams just like Dhirubhai.

Soon, the branding of in-house brand, Vimal, took centrestage and the repetitive jingles of Only Vimal began to echo all over the country and a bonafide polyester king was born.

The growth of the brand was so phenomenal that on one magical day, retail outlets of as many as 100 franchises were inaugurated! Dhirubhai is also said to have set up a massive 10,000-tonne polyester yarn plant in just 14 months.

With success, came controversies but the company managed to sail through them including the one at the Bombay Stock Exchange regarding partly convertible debentures.

What Dhirubhai had also understood by this time was that in the modern, constantly evolving political scenario, it was important to understand and adapt to changing power equations.

He understood the concept of networking and resourcefulness better than many of his peers and dealt with Licence Raj with great tact.

In an interview to India Today, he said memorably and we quote, " You have to sell your ideas to the Government. Selling the idea is the most important thing, and for that, I'd meet anybody in the Government, I am willing to salaam anyone. One thing you won't find in me and that is an ego." Unquote.

But alongside his networking skills, he kept on improving upon marketing strategies and technological advancements.

Along the way, there were rivalries and conflicts with formidable opponents like Nusli Wadia and publisher Ramnath Goenka and politician VP Singh. All these stories are out there in the public domain.

The constant toil to expand his empire could have caused him to suffer a stroke in 1986 but the company was unstoppable. By the 1990s, Reliance had started diversifying into territories like financial services, petrochemicals, oil refining, telecommunications etc.

Dhirubhai suffered another debilitating stroke on 24 June 2002 and passed away on 6 July.

The legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani

Modern historians may tell the story of Dhirubhai Ambani through the prism of varied perspectives but one fact will remain irrefutable. That Dhirubhai did not just build his empire for his immediate family. He made his company accessible to humble investors and turned Reliance into one of the most profitable investment opportunities for those who had never thought, they could co-create a sprawling conglomerate before.

He punched the Indian capital markets open to free them from exclusivity and the dominance of elite investors and changed the game forever, by initiating a public offer of 2.8 million equity shares for just Rs 10 each.

And as we said so before, 58,000 middle-class investors vindicated his faith in this move. These shareholders became part of his growth and part of his family and many initial investors went on to make millions! One of the highlights of his eventful life was the annual shareholder meeting he presided over and in 1986, the number of attendees was so huge that as many as 30,000 stockholders had to be accommodated in a Maidan.

He often complained about the fact that middle class and salaried people with savings did not have the correct opportunities open to them for investment. In fact ,he attributed the success of Reliance to his share holders, to the fact that lakhs of investors joined hands with him to create a corporate success story which not only helps them but enriches the country.

In 1980 alone, the total resources mobilised in the capital market by him was over Rs 100 crore. In an interview to India Today, he once famously said and we quote, " We had the water but no pumping station. Everybody is now installing pumping stations. Just look at the number of people who have issued debentures. We can pump that money to a hundred Reliances and build a strong country."

After he passed, many shareholders shared stories of how their shares facilitated family weddings, education of children, new homes and paid off medical bills.

He is also credited with bringing back convertible debentures and turned the non-convertible debenture into financing options.

Subsequently, he literally became the Midas man of capital-raising and conjured large sums through a seven-year syndicated bullet loan in Europe.

It was not just his money raising and profit-making abilities that he will be remembered for.

He was a perfectionist, someone who did not chase deadlines but beat them, managed and motivated his team unerringly and set magnificent benchmarks like his first textile mill at Naroda in Gujarat in 1966 that was praised effusively by a technical team from the World Bank.

The man who was always ahead of his time always made sure that his projects kept pace with him and so he was the inspiration behind the setting up the world’s largest grassroots refinery at Jamnagar ahead of schedule. This despite a ferocious cyclone that had damaged the construction extensively.

Memories of a man who both fascinated and stunned the media with his unconventional ways.

Legendary editor TN Ninan along with Senior Correspondent Jagannath Dubashi was one of the few journalists who managed a rare interview with the business legend during the years when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. The interview appeared in India Today.

The writers marvelled at the fact that a man who had started his business in a cramped office with inadequate furniture now sat in a plush suite that was over 8,000 square feet of unadulterated luxury. White was supposedly his colour of choice from his own safari suit to the multiple telephones he owned to the carpeting to his deliciously glinting Cadillac.

The interview captured the quirks of the tycoon especially his jovial, down to earth manner, his sense of humour, his honest disclosures about his weight and exercise regimen and his belief in a higher power that had nothing to do with rituals. Perhaps the only power Dhirubhai truly believed in was his own ability to do what to others seemed impossible.

There was also an evident guardedness given his history with journalists. One of the secrets of his success was that he never spoke about his plans before he had executed them and dropped a telling one liner when probed about the future and we quote, "I would not like to say what I want to do before I do it." Unquote. So obviously, results mattered more to him than empty claims. This is a lesson that can hold any entrepreneur in good stead.

However he did speak about the ideas buzzing in his head and the worlds Reliance had yet to conquer, We had said and we quote, " We will seize every opportunity we get. We continuously monitor every area, but that does not mean we will go into all of them." Unquote.

The vision continues to grow though the visionary is gone. Next week, we will dive deep into the next chapter of this Ambani story and talk about the twin empires of his sons.

But coming back to Dhirubhai. He once summed up his success in these words and we quote, "The success has come from supervising everything and everybody, seeing that everything runs to schedule, solving problems." Unquote. Simple but hard to pull off by one man in one lifetime. But then Dhirubhai Ambani was not just any man. And he lived many lifetimes in just one.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.