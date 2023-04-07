 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech gets LoA for railway project worth Rs 771.46 crore in Haryana

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The period by which the the contract is slated to be executed is 30 months.

Infrastructure, construction company PNC Infratech on April 7 said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) for a project worth Rs 771.46 crore.

"...we are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Letter of Acceptance from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) on April 6, 2023, for the said project," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract entails design and construction of civil works from 29.68-49.7 km and from 55.6- 61.5 km and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station & New Patli to Sultanpur Station, among other things, PNF Infratech said.

