    PNC Infratech gets LoA for railway project worth Rs 771.46 crore in Haryana

    The period by which the the contract is slated to be executed is 30 months.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
    Infrastructure, construction company PNC Infratech on April 7 said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) for a project worth Rs 771.46 crore.

    "...we are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Letter of Acceptance from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) on April 6, 2023, for the said project," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The contract entails design and construction of civil works from 29.68-49.7 km and from 55.6- 61.5 km and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station & New Patli to Sultanpur Station, among other things, PNF Infratech said.

    The period by which the contract is slated to be executed is 30 months.

    PNC earlier this month received a letter of award from NHAI for three of its projects.

    Meanwhile, shares of PNC Infratech on Thursday (April 6) closed 0.42 percent higher at Rs 287.25 apiece on BSE on a day when the Indian stock markets logged gains for a second consecutive week, aided by real estate and financials stocks, after the Reserve Bank of India, in a surprising decision, kept its key policy rate unchanged.

    The Nifty 50 ended 0.24 percent higher at 17,599.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24 percent at 59,832.97. Indian markets were shut on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 05:16 pm