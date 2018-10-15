App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB plans to sell non-core assets of over Rs 8,000 cr this fiscal

The bank has already sold some of the fixed assets and have realised Rs 400 crore from these assets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's second largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has identified various assets, including its housing finance arm, for sale and hopes to realise Rs 8,600 crore from these non-core assets during the current fiscal.

The bank has already sold some of the fixed assets and have realised Rs 400 crore from these assets.

"We plan to sale about Rs 8,600 crore of non-core assets in the current financial year. We are on track," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.

He further said that the bank has already appointed the merchant bankers for sale of its asset in PNB Housing Finance Company.

related news

"Bidding have already been invited. Besides, the bank also wants to dilute its 4 percent stake in life insurance joint venture. Few of the fixed assets we have already sold out. Hopefully, we will able to meet the target," he said.

Asked if the bank will sell its stake in the current market situation, Mehta said the market is expected to stabilise by the time of bidding and regulatory process are complete.

He further said that there are a lot of important long-term investors who have shown interest in the housing finance company.

"They are going to acquire the entire stake of the company. Anybody who wants to acquire the entire stake of the company will be looking at the long-term profitability and the fundamentals of the company are still very strong," he said.

He expressed hope that the bank will be able to get a good realisation from the stake sale.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #Business #India #Punjab National Bank

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.