PNB objects to Nirav Modi-linked firms selling assets in US: Report

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has objected to the speedy sale of assets in US by companies linked to Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the PNB fraud case, according to a report by Mint.

PNB has argued that the “truncated” sale of assets proposed by Firestar Diamond and other firms will affect the recovery of creditors. The filing adds that "the lack of clarity on the connection between debtors and the Modi fraud could affect the bidding process".

Indian investigative agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) are on the lookout for Modi and Choksi who have fled the country a week before the scam broke out on February 14.

On February 26, Firestar Diamond and its affiliates Fantasy Inc. and A. Jaffe Inc filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The companies haven’t mentioned PNB as one of its creditors in their bankruptcy petitions, the report said.

In its filing, PNB has asked the US courts to ensure that bidding procedures are both fair and efficient while maximising the value of the debtor’s estate and slow down the bidding process to help extract information during the investigation process in India.

PNB is set to suffer a big blow on its balance sheets as it has decided to honour 352 Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letter of credit (FLC) with seven banks worth Rs 6,500 crore by March 31. According to Reserve Bank of India's norms, banks have to make 100 percent provisioning for the loan exposure if a fraud is reported.