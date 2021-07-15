PNB MetLife Insurance announces Rs 532 crore bonus for FY21

Policyholder bonus is the share of profits generated by the company’s participating funds which is paid to the customers at various benefit events. (Representative image)

Private life insurer PNB MetLife India Insurance has announced a bonus of Rs 532 crore for all eligible policyholders of participating products for FY21. This year's bonus amount exceeds the previous year’s bonus by 7 percent.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, "Even in these unpredictable times, our focus remains firmly on the well-being of our customers. We are proud of our prudent management practices, despite these trying times we have delivered steady growth on our participating products over the years."

Participating life insurance plans offer customers an opportunity for wealth accumulation through dividend distribution, as well as guaranteed life protection.

