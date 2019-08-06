App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing raises $75 million in ECB from Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

Last month, the company had raised USD 100 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to finance the purchase of affordable housing projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance has raised USD 75 million or Rs 522 crore in external commercial borrowing (ECB) under the automatic route.

The proceeds from the ECB, raised from the Singapore- based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, will be used as per the applicable regulatory guidelines, a company said on August 6.

"The landed cost of the fully hedged facility has been much lower than the present domestic pricing for similar tenure. This facility will not only augment our liquidity but will further balance our long-term asset liability management position," PNB Housing Financial managing director Sanjaya Gupta said.

Close

Last month, the company had raised USD 100 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to finance the purchase of affordable housing projects.

related news

In the June quarter, its net rose 11 percent to Rs 284.50 crore from Rs 255.80 crore in the year-ago period, while net interest income grew 45 percent to Rs 625.50 crore from Rs 432.8 crore.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 0.85 percent of the loan assets as against 0.43 percent a year ago and net NPA stood at 0.67 percent as against 0.33 percent last year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PNB Housing #Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.