PNB Housing Finance successfully resolves Rs 784 crore NPA

PNB Housing Finance on August 19 announced the successful resolution and complete recovery of a corporate non-performing account worth Rs 784 crore. This account represented approximately 1.3% of the company's loan assets as of June 30, 2023.

The resolution was achieved through the company's focused and multi-pronged strategy, culminating in a successful resolution on August 19, 2023.

The resolution process involved an ARC sale executed under the Swiss Challenge method, following the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021.

As of June 30, 2023, PNB Housing Finance reported a gross NPA of Rs 2,270 crore, which constituted 3.76% of its loan assets. The total loan asset of the company at that date amounted to Rs 60,395 crore.

The consolidated net profit of PNB Housing Finance surged 48 percent on-year in the April-June quarter, backed by strong loan growth and better asset quality. The non-banking financial company’s bottomline jumped 24 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 347 crore.

The company had completed a rights issue of Rs 2,493.8 crore in May with around 1.21 times subscription. It recorded participation from four shareholders, including PNB, Carlyle, Ares SSG, General Atlantic and various large domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The proceeds from the rights issue are being utilised to fund strategic growth plans and capitalise on the available growth opportunities.