App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 12, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance board to consider Rs 8,000cr debt issue

The decision will be taken at the company's board meeting scheduled on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PNB Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Punjab National Bank, is mulling a proposal to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore in one or more tranches by issuing debt securities.

The decision will be taken at the company's board meeting scheduled on Thursday. "Board meeting to consider the proposal of fund raising by way of debt issue," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board will consider issuance of "secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount of Rs 8,000 crore in one or multiple tranches," it said.

The company had conducted a non-deal road show for debt investors on March 5-6 in Hong Kong and on March 7 in Singapore.

PNB Housing Finance is the fifth largest firm in the housing finance business in the country.

The promoter PNB owns 33 per cent in the company, 37.3 per cent is the quality investment holdings, 17.1 per cent by foreign institutional investors, 6.5 per cent by mutual funds, 4.3 per cent by public and others while the rest is owned by financial institutions and corporate bodies.

PNB Housing Finance shares closed at Rs 1,119.35 on BSE, up 1.88 per cent from previous close.

tags #Companies

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC