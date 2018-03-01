App
Feb 26, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ED interrogates top PNB official, to question current and former MD

The Enforcement Directorate to speak to present MD Sunil Mehta, who could not be present today due to prior engagements.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) Executive Director of Finance KV Brahmaji Rao on Monday in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore Nirav Modi scam. The economic intelligence agency had also called on the bank’s current Managing Director Sunil Mehta, but he could not be present due to some official work.

The ED is the third agency to have questioned the executive director of finance after the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation. A senior ED official told Moneycontrol, “Today we called Managing Director Sunil Mehta and KV Brahmaji Rao. However, only K V Brahmaji Rao came and the MD informed us that he could not be present due to some official work. We expect to meet the MD in the next day or two.”

Another source at the agency told Moneycontrol, “Our main focus will remain on examining how it was possible for the senior management not be aware of such large funds being transacted… especially the executive director of finance who is responsible of checking inflow and outflow of funds from the bank.” A third source said, “Questioning could continue for a couple of days.”

An official, who did not wish to be named said, “We can give the benefit of doubt to the current MD as he is new into PNB’s system. Sunil Mehta [the current MD] joined the bank only in May last year. So we may end up calling former MD Usha Ananthasubramanian as well as she had handled the finance department of the bank for a couple of years.”

On Monday, the Special PMLA court in Mumbai allowed the ED's plea to issue letters rogatory to six countries in the case that include Hong Kong, US, UK, UAE, South Africa and Singapore.

Letters rogatory are a request from a court to a foreign court seeking judicial assistance, service of process and probing evidence.

