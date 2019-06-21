PMLA probe: Special court sends two former directors to ED custody

A special PMLA court on June 20 sent two arrested IL&FS executives to ED custody till June 25.

ED may seek custodial interrogation of Hari Sankaran and RC Bawa, who are in judicial custody of SFIO.

On June 19, ED arrested Arun Kumar Saha (former Joint Managing Director of IL&FS financial Services) and K Ramchand (Managing Director IL&FS subsidiary company Transport Network Limited).

In a remand application submitted to the court, ED said the role of Ramchand has been decisive and he was running ITNL as his personal fiefdom and as of march 31, 2018, out of total lending of IFIN of Rs 14,740 crore, Rs 1,150 crore was sanctioned to ITNL. Apart from that, third part funding was done to ITNL, to the tune of Rs 2,270 crore.

"Total debt of IL&FS has inflated to Rs 91,000 crore due to arbitrary sanctioning of loans or credit facilities, including routing of money through third-parties. In IFIN, it is suspected that there has been laundering of more than Rs 5,000 crore of shareholders money," ED said.

A loss of Rs 74 crore has been ascertained due to raising of bogus invoices by ILFS Rail and IL&FS Transportation Networks, ED said.

The court was informed that ED's investigation revealed that there were irregularities while sanctioning loans to third parties and it led to loss of public money to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

Udayan Sen, partner of Deloitte, revealed that in the inspection report of RBI, the RBI had observed that IFIN had indirectly financed ITNL. Despite the inspection report, no steps were taken to stop further financing of ITNL through third parties.

ED's lawyer said that a custodial remand of seven days will be required for further investigation.

Lawyers of the accused argued in court that accused are already co-operating with SFIO and Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing and since residences of both accused had been searched, there is nothing left to investigate.

Saha also moved an application seeking interim bail of a day to attend his daughter's engagement ceremony on June 23.

The accused's lawyers also argued that ED has no power to seek custody and ED has to tell the court first under what jurisdiction they are seeking custody .