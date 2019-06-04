PMDA completes inspection of Lupin's Mandideep facility unit with no major observations

Drug firm Lupin on June 4 said Japanese regulatory agency, PMDA, has concluded the inspection of Unit 2 at Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh with no major observations.

The inspection was conducted between May 14 and May 17, 2019, Lupin said in a statement.

The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan of the company's Mandideep facility (Unit-2) has been completed, it said.

"The PMDA inspection closed with no critical or major observations," Lupin said.

PMDA is Japanese regulatory agency that protects public health by assuring safety, efficacy and quality of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Shares of Lupin on June 4 closed at Rs 742.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.39 percent from its previous close.