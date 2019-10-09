App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PMC Bank scam: Custody of Wadhawans & Waryam Singh extended

Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on October 3, while former chairman of PMC Bank Waryam Singh was held on October 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

A court on October 9 extended till October 14 the police custody of a former chairman of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and two directors of HDIL, arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank.

Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on October 3, while former chairman of PMC Bank Waryam Singh was held on October 5.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, which had arrested the trio, produced them before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S G Shaikh as their custody ended on October 9.

Close

Police told the court that they need to interrogate the accused further in connection with the scam.

related news

The court then extended their remand till October 14.

Meanwhile, a number of customers of the bank staged protest against the bank officials outside the court.

The EOW had last week registered a case against the Wadhawans and the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

Properties worth around Rs 3,500 crore, belonging to HDIL, had also been frozen by the EOW during the probe.

Besides the trio, police have also arrested Joy Thomas, former managing director of the PMC Bank, in the case. He is presently in police custody till October 17.

The EOW had earlier told the court the PMC Bank replaced 44 loan accounts of HDIL and its group companies, whose outstanding balance was significantly higher, with 21,049 fictitious loan accounts.

It is alleged that the bank's board of directors and executives, including Joy Thomas, had "full knowledge" of this act.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Companies #HDIL #India #PMC Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.