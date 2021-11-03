Platinum jewellery sales growth edges close to pre-pandemic levels: Platinum Guild

Platinum bracelet by Men of Platinum.

Platinum jewellery is seeing a strong surge in demand as the second wave of the pandemic wanes, according to the Indian wing of Platinum Guild International.

Sales are now “back on track” with over 21 percent growth in the months of July-August, said Vaishali Banerjee, managing director of Platinum Guild International – India. Sales of platinum jewellery had increased by 25 percent before the Covid-19 outbreak in the country last year.

“Till 2019, we were looking at an average of 20-25 percent year-on-year growth of platinum jewellery for our strategic partners. Last year, despite the pandemic impacting several businesses, we managed to do tremendously well in the fourth quarter (Oct-Dec 2020) with 21 percent growth,” she said.

However, the second wave of the pandemic this year, which peaked in May, impacted supply and demand for the metal as staggered lockdowns were imposed in several areas of the country. With the lifting of the restrictions, demand improved progressively and is now better than last year’s levels.

“Q3 2021 (July-September) has shown remarkable growth with retailers reporting sales to be even higher than October 2020. This has enabled us to proactively chart a course towards rebuilding and growth in Q4,” Banerjee said.

According to PGI India, platinum jewellery is present as a category in over 1,500 stores and over 300 cities and has grown 10-fold in the past decade.

Consumer connect

Over the past decade, PGI India has been working towards building consumer connect with platinum jewellery.

“When PGI came to India, there were only two metals that existed in jewellery – gold and silver. Platinum was not a part of our stories, history or mythology. We did not even have a vocabulary for platinum in our local languages,” said Sujala Martis, director – consumer marketing, PGI India. “Coming from a time where consumers did not know platinum, the metal has built significant demand and standing of its own over the years.”

The organisation has developed three broad consumer segments over the years – couple gifting, bridal jewellery and light self-purchase collections for women and men.

Men, who are not considered the “ideal consumer set” for jewellery in the country, have shown an affinity towards platinum jewellery. Hence, PGI India launched ‘Men of Platinum’ in 2019 to accelerate growth for platinum while capturing the incremental opportunity that men represent.

“Total awareness levels are as high as 89 percent among men in our segment. It has also been highly successful in expanding its presence and appeal to tier-I and II towns and is no longer a metro phenomenon,” Martis said.

The men’s collection includes chains, kadas and bracelets, she said, and remains one of the most successfully growing categories for PGI India.

Challenges remain

Although platinum jewellery has witnessed strong growth in India of late, experts said it is on a low base. Platinum jewellery is estimated to have a less than 1 percent share in India’s jewellery market. Experts also said that the foremost challenge before the ‘fine jewellery market’ is the movement of the younger consumer cohort towards fashion jewellery.

“Consumers in India buy fine jewellery for investment purposes and the younger cohort, which buys jewellery for fashion, is not interested in the metal but the design, and this is the biggest challenge before fine jewellery players in India,” said Harminder Sahni, founder of Wazir Advisors, a consulting firm.

To build a larger play, Indian platinum jewellery makers need to address this challenge, which is even more pronounced for them, given that the metal is relatively new in the country.