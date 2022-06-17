Pizza Hut today offers better value than competitors: Sanjay Purohit, Group CEO, Sapphire Foods

Sanjay Purohit, Group CEO, Sapphire Foods

Sanjay Purohit, Group CEO, Sapphire Foods in an episode of ‘Life After Listing’ talks about the revamping of Pizza Hut and KFC stories and how this strategy has turned out to be effective for the brands.

Sapphire Foods, the franchisee of Yum! Brands has rejigged its strategy for Pizza Hut, which the company’s Group CEO Sanjay Purohit says has worked well for the brand. The main focus of this rejig has been to make the brand more value-focussed.

“In April 2019, we redid our menu to bring value in a very Pizza Hut manner. So, pizza, it is about meals and therefore, a meal for one, meal for two, meal for four, unlimited meals. And today in terms of value, Pizza Hut is fantastic better than even the competitor,” Purohit said in a conversation with Anuradha SenGupta in an episode of Life After Listing show.

The company, shared Purohit, also worked to improve the delivery experience and as a result, draws about 40-45 percent of its sales comes from delivery as compared to 20 percent in the pre-pandemic times.

“We have worked with our own app and with the aggregators to improve the delivery experience,” he added.

Pizza Hut competes with Domino’s Pizza, whose master franchisee is Jubilant FoodWorks. Domino’s Pizza, which has built an extensive chain in India and commands about 55 percent share of the market, has positioned its offering to target the value-conscious consumers through deliveries.

Sapphire Foods India operates 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives and 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Devyani International, the other Yum! Brand franchisee in India, operates 317 Pizza Hut stores and 284 KFC stores in the country.

Compact stores

Besides focusing on value and deliveries, Sapphire International has also reduced the size of Pizza Hut as well as KFC stores in the country. The brands earlier had large stores sized at 2500-3000 square feet, which have now been brought down to 1200-1500 sqft to make them more compact.

“We inherited large stores but in the last four five years we have reduced the size of our stores,” said Purohit.

“In a 1500 sqft store, we can seat 40-45 people; ideal for a neighborhood restaurant and we are also able to cater to delivery, dine-in and take away and improve accessibility,” he added.

The company shared the group CEO, now spends slightly more than Rs 1.7-1.8 crore on setting up of a KFC store in India.

Innovation, according to Purohit, is the third strategic move to bring the brand at par with its competitors. The company in the last few years has launched new pizza variants such as Momo Mia!Pizza to meet the taste palate of Indian consumers.

Purohit also ruled out chances of consolidation of the business or an exit by founder-promoters and said Yum! Brands intends to continue to have two franchisees in the Indian market. The Sapphire Foods’ has proved its strategy in the Indian market, which is evident through its various metrics, he added.

“In FY20, our operating EBITDA was 5 percent, today, it's 11.5 percent. Our net profit was negative 12 percent and today it's 3 percent. So, this execution mindset and governance have vindicated Yum! Brand’s decision to have two franchisee models in India,” he added.

Sapphire Foods reported a total income of Rs 506 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 45 percent, as compared to Rs 349 crore in the same period in the last financial year. The company’s net profit for the period stood at Rs 26 crore, up 291 percent YoY, from the loss of Rs 14 crore in Q4 FY21.