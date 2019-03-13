App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal's contract manufacturing arm eyes US generics business via partner-led model

“We are a solution partner. We leverage our contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities, we work on the R&D and manufacturing of the product, and the partner takes care of distribution,” Vivek Sharma CEO of Piramal Pharma Solutions.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Pharma Solutions, the contract development and manufacturing arm of Piramal Enterprises, is silently targeting US generics market through a partnership model.

The latest example is the launch of generic version of Amgen's top-selling Sensipar in the US, through its partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen's Sensipar with US sales of $1.43 billion in 2018 is a limited competition opportunity for Piramal.

“The model in our case is very different. We work from day one with our partners in terms of identification of the drug,” Vivek Sharma, CEO of Piramal Pharma Solutions told Moneycontrol in a telecon from the US.

related news

“We are a solutions partner. We leverage our contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities, we work on the R&D and manufacturing of the product, and the partner takes care of distribution,” Sharma said.

Sharma declined to give the details on the number of ANDAs filed by Piramal and its partners but said the company is working on several products.

Out of Piramal's overall revenues of Rs 10,639 crore, pharma constituted around 40 percent or Rs 4,322 crore in FY18.  Piramal is trying to reinvent its business after it sold its domestic formulations business to US-based Abbott in 2010 for $3.8 billion.

The company’s pharmaceutical business includes contract development and manufacturing services, critical care and OTC care.

The company doesn't provide a break-up of its services business. But it is estimated CDMO business constitute little over 6-7 percent of Piramal's revenues.

CDMO industry is growing annually at 6-7 percent slightly outpacing the pharmaceutical sector’s growth of 5-6 percent reflecting the ongoing shift toward increased outsourcing of drug development and manufacturing by innovator pharmaceutical companies.

Sharma said the Piramal’s CDMO business is growing above the market growth but declined to give the number.

“We see the business growing. We see large pharma companies outsourcing more and more, and few other large companies consolidating their suppliers, we see more and more meaningful partnerships,” Sharma said.

“All that is reflected in order booking from a broad number of customers, and the expansion of our sites, as a result of market trends that we see. We're actually very excited with the opportunities we see in the space,” Sharma added.

Piramal Pharma Solutions expanded its North American network, acquiring Coldstream Laboratories for injectable capabilities and Ash Stevens for high potency API capabilities.

Apart from this, the company also made a mark in biologics by manufacturing antibody drug conjugates used in targeted therapies in oncology.

“There is always scope for growth. All our plants are going through an expansion. We are investing in more capital. We increasing capacities and capabilities, we are always looking to find ways that we can serve our customers better and how we can get new customers," Sharma added.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Piramal Enterprises

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Will not Extend Jul 31 Deadline for Publication of Final Assam NRC: SC

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji Pledges 34 Percent of Company Shares for Ph ...

JNU's Entrance Exams to be Online this Year, Registrations to Start Fr ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.