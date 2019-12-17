Piramal, Rockefeller Foundation join hands to improve health in India's tribal districts

Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute, the primary healthcare initiative of Piramal Foundation, and The Rockefeller Foundation on December 17 announced a strategic partnership to align with and support the Indian government's vision to ensure Universal Health Coverage.

In the initial stages, the partnership aims to set a global example by leveraging digital technology to reduce preventable deaths among mothers and children living in aspirational districts and tribal areas.

The Piramal-Rockefeller partnership focuses on five of the 25 aspirational districts that are mentored by NITI Aayog. They are also part of the 117 aspirational districts identified by the government as having urgent health and development needs. Many residents of these districts are members of tribal populations, who have significantly worse health outcomes than non-tribal populations.

The partnership will focus on developing and testing novel approaches for using digital technology—including mobile communications, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning—to more efficiently and effectively deliver primary healthcare services to vulnerable people in their communities.

The idea is to save maternal and child deaths by providing appropriate and timely insights leading to effective policy-making and implementation of focused interventions.

The maternal mortality rate in India is 122 deaths per 100,000 live births, while in the tribal communities it is even higher. Similarly, other health indicators such as infant mortality rates, child malnutrition rates, and incidence of malaria and tuberculosis are much higher among tribal communities than the general population.

“We are delighted to partner with The Rockefeller Foundation to leverage our combined strengths and experiences and to co-create transformative solutions for equitable primary care health services in India. Health should be a right for everyone, not a privilege for some,” said Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group, and Director, Piramal Swasthya.

“The aim is to create a technology and evidence-driven system as a public good in public primary healthcare which will help create better governance, accountability and knowledge repository,” Piramal said.