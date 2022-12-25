 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Piramal Realty eyes Rs 2,200 crore sales bookings in FY23, up over 40% year-on-year

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is the real estate development arm of business conglomerate Piramal Group.

Representative Image

Piramal Realty is targeting about Rs 2,200 crore sales bookings this fiscal, up over 40 per cent year-on-year, on strong housing demand, its CEO Gaurav Sawhney said.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is the real estate development arm of business conglomerate Piramal Group.

It is one of the leading developers with 15 million square feet of residential and commercial space under development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In an interview with PTI, Sawhney said the company has achieved average annual sales bookings of around Rs 2,000 crore in the past five years as it witnessed robust demand for its residential properties across four projects that it has launched so far.

Asked about the performance this fiscal, he said, ”Our target is in the range of about Rs 2,200 crore. So as of now we look confident that we will cross the Rs 2,000 crore mark, given the demand is buoyant.” Sales bookings were more than Rs 1,500 crore last financial year, he informed.

Piramal Realty is developing around 12,000 apartments, covering 13 million square feet area, in phases across four residential projects in Mulund, Thane, Mahalaxmi and Byculla in the MMR. Sawhney said the company is focusing aggressively on delivery.