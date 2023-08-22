Piramal Enterprises board approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 3,000 crore

The company's regulatory filing did not provide information regarding the commencement date for subscription to the public issue.

Piramal Enterprises on August 22 announced that its board has given the nod for the public issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 3,000 crore.

"...the Committee approved the public issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (‘Debentures’) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches," the financial services company said in a regulatory filing.

The decision to issue NCDs comes three weeks after the company reported a sharp drop in pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) – which excludes provision, exceptional items and taxes – for the quarter ended June 2023. The company said its PPOP came in at Rs 263 crore, down 58 percent year on year (YoY). Overall, the company managed to report a 24 percent growth in net profit.

Piramal Enterprises is also in the news for its stake sale in Shriram Finance Limited. It sold an 8.34 percent stake (3.12 Cr shares) in Shriram Finance Limited for Rs 4,820 Cr at Rs 1,545 per share.

The company towards the end of July this year also announced a share buyback scheme worth Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1,250 apiece. The board has fixed August 25 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.

Meanwhile, shares of Piramal Enterprises on August 22 closed at Rs 1,058.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.74 percent or Rs 7.85, against its previous close.