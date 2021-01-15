Piramal emerges as preferred bidder for DHFL after voting by lenders

DHFL (File Image: PTI)

Piramal Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for beleaguered mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) at the end of voting by Committee of Creditors (CoC) that ended today, according to a person familiar with the development.

“CoC is understood to have favoured the Piramals,” said the person who is intimately aware of the bidding process. The person didn’t want to be named.

The CoC will now formally meet again and DHFL administrator will declare the result.

The bidding war for DHFL has been going on for a while with Piramal Group and Oaktree Capital leading the race in the final round. Piramal Enterprises, a diversified Indian conglomerate, and American asset management company Oaktree have both made bids in the range of Rs 37,000-38,000 crore. The cash components are also almost identical, at about Rs 17,000 crore each.

Throughout the bidding process, Piramals had contested strongly that its bid has an upper hand over Okatree for a range of reasons .

Besides the financial aspects, creditors also evaluated the non-financial part of the bids as well such as regulatory compliance, company track records and future action plan etc, according to officials who are in the know. Piramal has a clear edge over Oaktree in the race, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

DHFL collapsed under the weight of a severe liquidity crunch after the collapse of IL&FS in late 2018 and couldn’t recover from the low point subsequently.

Adding to its woes, investigations were launched against the Wadhawans on various charges relating to financial irregularities and unholy nexus with the underworld in relation to certain real estate transactions. Subsequently, DHFL was pushed to the NCLT court in December 2019. Since then, the creditors to the company are attempting for a resolution. They haven’t been successful so far.

DHFL owes around Rs 91,000 crore to its creditors. State Bank of India is the biggest creditor to DHFL with an exposure of around Rs 10,000 crore. Other lenders include Bank of India, Canara Bank, NHB, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, and Bank of Baroda.