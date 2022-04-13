Pine Labs makes majority investment in Mosambee, now valued at $100 million

Pine Labs announced on April 13 that it had made a significant majority investment into Mosambee, a fast-growing end-to-end payment solution provider in India. This investment by the merchant commerce platform will now value Mosambee at upwards of $100 million.

Commenting on the announcement, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “At Pine Labs, we continue to focus on deep technology and SaaS. Ever since its founding, Mosambee has made tremendous in roads into elevating the merchant experience through cutting-edge fintech solutions. They were a natural fit for us due to our shared purpose of making innovative fintech products accessible to all and driving forward the digital payment revolution in India. I look forward to great outcomes ahead and welcome Sameer and team to the Pine Labs family.”

“We have long admired Pine Labs as an invaluable contributor to the Digital India vision and everyone at Mosambee is thrilled with their investment in us. In fact, Pine Labs was our first partner when we launched our platform. Mosambee today caters to a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to private and government entities to leading banking institutions in India. With extensive reach of Pine Labs and their portfolio companies, we aim to continue to deliver strong profitability and breakthrough solutions to our clients,” said Sameer Chugh, Co-founder of Mosambee.