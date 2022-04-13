English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Pine Labs makes majority investment in Mosambee, now valued at $100 million

    Pine Labs' investment will now value Mosambee at upwards of $100 million.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

    Pine Labs announced on April 13 that it had made a significant majority investment into Mosambee, a fast-growing end-to-end payment solution provider in India. This investment by the merchant commerce platform will now value Mosambee at upwards of $100 million.

    Commenting on the announcement, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “At Pine Labs, we continue to focus on deep technology and SaaS. Ever since its founding, Mosambee has made tremendous in roads into elevating the merchant experience through cutting-edge fintech solutions. They were a natural fit for us due to our shared purpose of making innovative fintech products accessible to all and driving forward the digital payment revolution in India. I look forward to great outcomes ahead and welcome Sameer and team to the Pine Labs family.”

    “We have long admired Pine Labs as an invaluable contributor to the Digital India vision and everyone at Mosambee is thrilled with their investment in us. In fact, Pine Labs was our first partner when we launched our platform. Mosambee today caters to a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to private and government entities to leading banking institutions in India. With extensive reach of Pine Labs and their portfolio companies, we aim to continue to deliver strong profitability and breakthrough solutions to our clients,” said Sameer Chugh, Co-founder of Mosambee.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #investment #Mosambee #Pine Labs #Startup #startups
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.