you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pidilite Industries expects revival of consumer sentiment in second half

Noting that the consumption story is still playing out in the country, and expects the future of its flagship brand Fevicol to remain bright.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Despite the softening of demand, adhesives manufacturer Pidilite Industries expects the revival in consumer sentiment in the second half of the fiscal year.

Noting that the consumption story is still playing out in the country, and expects the future of its flagship brand Fevicol to remain bright.

"There is a slowdown in consumption. General economic conditions, demand conditions are softer than they were. We are hoping that post monsoon, it appears to be a good monsoon while it may cause some disruptions in August and September because of floods, but longer-term the demand as a result of good monsoon should come back," Pidilite Industries managing director Bharat Puri told PTI.

"We are hopeful of better demand conditions in the second half than the first," he added.

The company's other major brands include M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, and Fevicryl.

While Fevicol has been posting a double digit growth, he noted that the household penetration of the brand is less than 30 per cent at present, offering a huge untapped market.

On August 19, Fevicol launched a new campaign to celebrate 60 years of its operations which has been conceptualised by media agency Ogilvy.

Puri said in the first round of the campaign, the company is spending Rs 20 crore on media and post that it will assess the impact and build from there.

The 90-second ad film, the longest by Fevicol ever, will be placed as content on OTT platforms like Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, a first for brand advertisements, besides being aired on general entertainment channels and digital platforms.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Pidilite Industries

