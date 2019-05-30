App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piaggio launches Aprilia Storm scooter, priced at Rs 65,000

Piaggio Vehicles India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piaggio Group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio on May 30 expanded its premium Aprilia range of scooters in the country with the launch of Aprilia Storm, priced at Rs 65,000.

"We have launched the long-awaited Aprilia Storm in India. Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products," Piaggio Vehicles India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

Piaggio posted a 14 percent growth in scooter sales in domestic market last fiscal at 77,775 units as against 68,169 units in the previous year. Its market share was at 1.16 percent.

It started operations in the country in 1999 with the launch of three-wheeler brand Ape. Its scooter range in India comprises of the iconic Vespa and Aprilia brands.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:10 pm

#Business #Companies #India #Piaggio

