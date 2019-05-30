Piaggio launches Aprilia Storm scooter, priced at Rs 65,000

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio on May 30 expanded its premium Aprilia range of scooters in the country with the launch of Aprilia Storm, priced at Rs 65,000.

"We have launched the long-awaited Aprilia Storm in India. Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products," Piaggio Vehicles India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

Piaggio posted a 14 percent growth in scooter sales in domestic market last fiscal at 77,775 units as against 68,169 units in the previous year. Its market share was at 1.16 percent.

Piaggio Vehicles India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piaggio Group.

It started operations in the country in 1999 with the launch of three-wheeler brand Ape. Its scooter range in India comprises of the iconic Vespa and Aprilia brands.