HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

PI Industries gets green nod for Rs 393 crore project in Gujarat

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
PI Industries has been given the environment clearance for its Rs 393 crore greenbelt pesticides project in Bharuch district, Gujarat, a senior government official said today.

The proposal is to set up a manufacturing unit to produce pesticide, pesticide intermediates and fine chemicals with a total capacity of 43,240 tonnes per annum in an area of 87,300 square metre in Bharuch.

"Based on the recommendations of the Environment Appraisal Committee (EAC), the environment ministry has accorded green clearance to the project," the official said.

The green nod has been given to the project with some conditions. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 393 crore, he added. Among conditions specified, the company has been informed that out of proposed total production of pesticides, at least 25 percent should be bio-pesticides.

The company has been asked to obtain consent to establish/operate the project from the state pollution control board, he added. The company has decided to expand its production capacity by addition of a new manufacturing plant to meet the rising the demand.

Pi Industries has reported a fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 81.7 crore during first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal from RS 100.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's scrip closed flat at Rs 780 apiece on the BSE today.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Gujarat #India #PI Industries

