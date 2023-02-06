 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PhysicsWallah expects 10-fold revenue growth to Rs 2,500 crore in 2023-24

Feb 06, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

PhysicsWallah Chief Growth Officer Vivek Gaur said that the company expects to close the current fiscal year with four times growth in revenue over Rs 1,000 crore.

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah said its revenue is expected to grow over 10-fold to Rs 2,500 crore in 2023-24 driven by expansion of business ranging from self-learning courses for class four to civil services preparatory exams in online and offline modes.

"In 2023-24, we expect to grow 2.5 times to Rs 2,500 crore," he said.

WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures backed unicorn is now developing course content to reach out to students in primary class and on the other hand it looks at expanding students base in higher competitive exams.