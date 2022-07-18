Phinergy, IOP ink pact with Hindalco to produce aluminum-air batteries for EVs

Israel-based clean energy firm Phinergy and Indo-Israeli joint venture IOC Phinergy Private Limited, have signed an agreement with Hindalco Industries for the development of aluminium-air batteries dedicated to electrical vehicles and energy storage.

IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) is a joint venture between Phinergy and leading energy PSU Indian Oil Corporation.

"As per the MOU, Phinergy and IOP will partner exclusively with Hindalco in India, on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries," Hindalco said in a statement on July 18.

"In the Aluminium-Air battery, developed by Phinergy, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide. Due to its light weight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery significantly increases the driving range of Electric Vehicles," it said.

An aluminium-air battery enables quick ‘refuelling’ and eliminates the need for expensive nationwide charging networks.

The statement further noted, "Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility. An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium. The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology."

Speaking about the partnership, Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Limited said, “Climate action is integral to our business and our partnership with Phinergy and IOP is a significant step towards decarbonising mobility. The partnership is also a testament to Hindalco’s globally recognised capabilities in innovation and R&D and we are happy to contribute to the development of the Aluminium-Air battery. India has an abundance of aluminium resources and this technology can help enhance the nation’s energy and resource security.”