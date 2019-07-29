Philips to bring out local innovations in male grooming in India

Consumer electronics firm Philips is looking to bring out more customised products for the Indian market in the electric male grooming segment. The company which sells a range of trimmers, shavers and body groomers has launched a new product with one blade for multiple functions.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gulbahar Taurani, President-India subcontinent, Philips Personal Health said the idea is to look at the local population, their needs and then work out a solution.

"Our OneBlade product was also launched after months of testing on the facial hair quality, length of the Indian customers. The focus is that every product should be relevant to the Indian customer," he added.

The electric male grooming market is estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore in India. Philips is the largest player in this segment. The segment grows 40-45 percent annually.

Globally, Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 with sales and services in more than 100 countries.

The penetration of electric grooming products in India is less than 10-15 percent of the population. But with the reach of electricity improving with the government-led schemes, there will be an improvement in the penetration.

OneBlade, the new product launched by Philips combines capabilities for styling, trimming and shaving in one hybrid tool. It is priced at Rs 1,899 and is available both offline and on e-commerce platforms. Virat Kohli is their brand ambassador.

Taurani added that there was a taboo around body groomers for men. However, he said that now there is acceptance of these products in the Indian market, in both metros and smaller towns. This is the only segment (grooming) which according to Taurani has had no slowdown in sales.

Electric male grooming is part of the larger male grooming segment in India that is estimated to be around Rs 18,000 crore. This includes skin care products like soap, shampoo, body oils and lifestyle appliances like trimmers, razors and shaving-kits.