Philips and PATH join hands to setup, upgrade 5 human milk banks in India

Philips India- the local unit of a Dutch healthcare technology company, has tied up with a Seattle-based nonprofit health organisation, PATH to set up five Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMC) across India with an intent to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity.

The first of these centres was launched at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital or Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Philips and PATH will fund and upgrade the Sion Hospital CLMC to become the benchmark in terms of best practices.

The CLMC centres also known as human milk banks - collect, screen, process, and dispense by prescription, human milk donated by nursing mothers who are not biologically related to the recipient infant.

In cases when a mother’s own milk is not available to babies admitted in the hospital, the WHO recommends feeding donor human milk provided by a human milk bank. The overall objective is to feed human milk to all babies and avoid the use of formula or cow’s milk.

A Lancet study reports in resource-limited settings, such as in India, the risk of death in a non-breastfed child is six times more than a breastfed child.

“Our collaboration with PATH will go a long way towards ensuring high quality donor milk access to lakhs of deprived babies, giving them the best chance to grow up to be healthy adults,” said ADA Ratnam, President- Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent.

Ratnam said Philips will deploy end-to-end product solutions it developed to increase the capacity of CLMC centres.