Pharmacy strike: Brick-and-mortar players fear job losses due to e-stores

Pharmacies across India will stay shut on September 28 in protest against the Centre’s move to regularise online sale of medicines.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an association of brick-and-mortar retail chemists has called on all its 800,000 members across the country to observe a day-long strike.

AIOCD has exempted pharmacies attached to nursing homes and hospitals and catering to emergency requirements to remain open.

Brick and mortar chemists are worried about e-pharmacies hitting their livelihoods and allege that online sales would raise the risk of drug abuse.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry notified rules that would allow online pharmacies to register and dispense all medicines, except narcotics and psychotropic drugs, tranquillisers and other drugs classified under the Schedule-X category.

"We want government to immediately roll back its decision on allowing e-pharmacies, as it will hit livelihood of lakhs of pharmacists and small entrepreneurs," said KK Selvan, Treasurer of AIOCD.

Selvan said nearly 35,000 chemists including Apollo Pharmacy stores in Tamil Nadu remained closed today. Business worth nearly Rs 35 crore was affected in Chennai alone.

The government is banking on e-pharmacies to bring competition and make medicines accessible and affordable.

But AIOCD isn't convinced.

"We don't have an online database of doctors, how can one verify whether a prescription is written by a doctor or not, there is a danger of drug abuse," Selvan said.

But an executive at an e-pharmacy company dismissed the concerns of AIOCD.

"E-pharmacies are highly regulated, drugs can't be dispensed without a valid prescription and we have to maintain all the data related to our transactions for government to inspect," the executive said.

E-pharmacies, unlike e-commerce, isn't easy, it is more difficult in India due to thousands of stock keeping units (SKUs) that one has to maintain. Even e-commerce giants like Amazon have struggled.

Drug sales from e-pharmacies constitute around 5-6 percent of the little over Rs 1 lakh crore Indian pharmaceutical market.