Pharma wrap: No respite for Glenmark, USFDA’s warning letter on Baddi facility adds to woes

There is no respite for drug maker Glenmark, whose troubles have only compounded with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issuing warning letter on its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The USFDA had inspected the facility between April 15 and April 20 and had earlier classified the inspection as an official action indicated, Glenmark said in a filing to the BSE.

USFDA issues warning letter if it finds violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) at the plant. The warning letter does not impact the sale of already approved products, but puts a lid on new approvals. The company will also have to spend money on remediation.

Glenmark said it is taking all the necessary corrective actions required to address the concerns raised in the warning letter and is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the USFDA within 15 working days.

The Baddi facility contributes $30 million in total sales for this financial year which is about 7 percent of the total US sales, Glenmark said.

While the company says there will be no financial impact on the organisation on account of this development as there are no major pending approvals from this facility in the next 12 months, but it is not going to augur well.

The warning letter comes at a time when the company has been struggling with high debt and lack of meaningful approvals for products that can shore-up declining US sales. It is also facing delays in commercialisation of specialty anti-allergy nasal spray Ryaltris. Moneycontrol here did a deep dive on company's problems.

Also, its inability to reduce debt through asset sales and continuous incurring of high R&D spends is eating into its operating margin.

Several global brokerages have cut the price targets, battering the Glenmark stock, which is trading at an eight-year low.

The market environment is also not helping matters in getting the right valuations for the assets.