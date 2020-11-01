US Election 2020: How Trump, Biden’s poll promises on drug policy will impact Indian pharma companies

With the much-awaited US presidential elections just a few days away, both the incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden have raised the pitch. In India, generic drug makers, that exported $6.7 billion worth of drugs or over one-third of total pharma exports in the fiscal year 2020 to the US, will be keenly watching the outcomes.

Trump has been always vocal about soaring drug prices in the US. In fact, his major election promise in 2016, was to make the prescription drugs affordable. Though he hasn't been able to fully reign in the prices of branded prescription drugs that have monopolies, he ensured there is significant fall in generic prices under his watch, by encouraging competition by approving more generic drugs of complex nature and taking on the cartelisation. All this has hurt the generic drug manufacturers the most.

In June, this year the Trump administration issued a series of executive orders, that include bringing transparency and cutting the role middlemen play in the trade. He proposed the creation of an international pricing index that will seek to cap pricing of drugs under Medicare Part-B to the maximum price in any of the OECD countries. He also directed federal agencies to buy certain essential medicines made in the US under 'Buy American' order.

Trump's rival Biden's policy on drug pricing isn't very different. In fact, Biden promised to strengthen and expand 'Obamacare' also known as the Affordable Care Act that ensures that all Americans have access to affordable health insurance. This would mean more reliance on generic drugs, and that would be good news to Indian drug companies.

Obamacare offers tax credits on government-sponsored health insurance plans and brought more people under Medicaid assistance programs, who are otherwise unable to afford it.

Biden's poll promises also spoke about bringing in more competition and reducing the concentration of market power in the hands of a few corporations that jack up prices of drugs. If Biden is elected to power, he will aggressively use its existing antitrust authority to address this problem.

Even this promise is positive for Indian drug manufacturers, as they feel that the consolidation of the distribution channel, lowered the drug prices for manufacturers, but isn't passed on to the patients.

His poll promise is that as a condition of participation in the Medicare program, all brand, biotech, and abusively priced generic drugs will be prohibited from increasing their prices more than the general inflation rate. Biden also talks about imposing a tax penalty on drug manufacturers that increase the costs of their brand, biotech, or abusively priced generic over the general inflation rate.

For these cases where new speciality drugs without competition are being launched, under the Biden Plan, the Secretary of Health and Human Services will establish an independent review board to assess their value. The board will recommend a reasonable price, based on the average price in other countries (a process called external reference pricing). This reasonable price will be the rate of Medicare and the public option will pay. In addition, Biden will allow private plans participating in the individual marketplace to access a similar rate.

He says he is open to allowing consumers to buy prescription drugs from other countries. This policy affects branded drugs more than generic drugs. Biden also promised to support numerous proposals to accelerate the development of safe generics.