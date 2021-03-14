Pharma wrap | AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on hold in Europe, what does it mean for India?

Representative Image

Several countries, including Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland and Thailand, have in the last few days suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure following reports that some people developed clots after receiving the jab.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have said there is no link between clots and the vaccine.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side-effects with this vaccine," EMA said.

The Indian government has said it is reviewing the situation. More than 80 percent of the 3 crore COVID-19 doses administered in India are Covishield, the name under which the AstraZeneca-Oxford University's vaccine is being manufactured and distributed by the Serum Institute of India.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by both EMA and WHO. About 50 countries, too, have given the go-ahead to the vaccine, which is one of most the widely used jabs in the world, along with Pfizer.

"The vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while the investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing," it added.

The WHO said it was aware of blood clot concerns linked to “a specific batch” of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine but said to date, no-one has died from any coronavirus vaccine.

Blood clotting episodes are common in people “so it’s not clear if this was something that was going to happen”, or whether the vaccine was responsible, the WHO spokesperson explained.

But concerns surrounding the vaccine in Europe keep surfacing. First, there was a problem with supplies, then came the doubts over its efficacy against new variants and a possible low effectiveness in older adults but blood clots is by far the biggest worry.

India implications

The Indian government has said it is reviewing the situation. "We are looking at all the adverse events, particularly serious adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern," NK Arora, a member of the National Task Force on COVID-19, told news agency AFP.

India has so far reported 0.020 percent of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), or side-effects, and 0.00025 percent hospitalisation. The vaccine hasn't been linked to any deaths in India. India should not take its eye off tracking AEFI and hospitalisations, as it expands the vaccination drive, say experts.

