you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pharma sales see rebound in February on back of respiratory drugs

Eight of the top 10 therapies registered a growth of more than 10 percent.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Driven by respiratory drugs, the India Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) posted a double-digit growth of 12.1 percent for the month of February after underwhelming in December and January (8.8 percent and 7.7 percent), according to data by market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

Eight of the top 10 therapies registered a growth of more than 10 percent. The highest growth came from respiratory medicines (17.9 percent) followed by anti-infectives at 14.1 percent and cardiac by 13.3 percent.

Supporting therapies that grew at double digit include gastric - 10.9 percent, pain - 11.8 percent and vitamins - 11.2 percent.

In the respiratory segment, of the top 20 subgroups, 18 have registered double digit growth with an average growth of 16.8 percent.

Anti-infective segment was the largest contributor for IPM at about 9.9 percent of total IPM sales.

The IPM reported sales of Rs 12,628 crore for February. The IPM stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore for the moving annual total (MAT) ended February, reporting a YoY growth of 9.7 percent.

February saw volume growth at 3.8 percent, price growth at 5.4 percent and new products growth at 2.9 percent.

Amongst the top 10 Indian drug makers, market leader Sun Pharma in February posted growth of 14.44 percent, Cipla, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare, Torrent Pharma grew at 10.4 percent, 13.37 percent, 11.70 percent and 17.35 percent respectively.

Alkem grew at 13.58 percent, Dr Reddy's rose 21.42 percent and Glenmark 15.59 percent. GSK and Abbott grew at single digit. GSK rose 7.85 percent and Abbott by 9.36 percent.

The recall of heart burn drug ranitidine by GSK affected its sales.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies

