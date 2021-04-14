Pharma industry sees little impact of Maharashtra's curfew-like restrictions on manufacturing operations

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

With Maharashtra government announcing curfew-like restrictions on public movement for the next 15 days across the state, the pharma industry expressed confidence that its operations won't be affected.

The Maharashtra government has allowed pharma manufacturing units to remain operational with full capacity, as medicines are part of the essential services.

Maharashtra is struggling to contain the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing 60,000 cases on daily basis.

The offices of pharmaceutical companies needed for management of production and distribution, were also allowed to function with certain restrictions like having minimum staff required and in no case more than 50 percent of normal capacity and there should be no visitors to the offices and all meetings with anyone apart from office staff which is present in the same campus must only be conducted online.

Factories with more than 500 workers were asked to set up their own quarantine facilities. Such quarantine centers to have all basic facilities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The export oriented units that need to fulfill export obligation, are allowed to function.

Mahesh Doshi, Partner & Managing Director, DY-MACH PHARMA and President of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association told Moneycontrol that the Maharashtra curfew has weighed in all the issued faced by the industry during last year's lockdown.

"The government is more experienced. They didn't shut transportation, they allowed ancillary unit like producers of packaging material to function. Personally, I won't see any problem. If there is any problem, we will reach out to the statement government," Doshi said.

Maharashtra is an important hub of pharmaceutical production. The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, is also based in Maharashtra. The state also has headquarters of most of the large pharmaceutical companies.

In case of any worker found to be positive, unit to be closed until completely sanitised.

Maharashtra with over 3000 pharmaceutical units has a share of 20-25 percent share of India's $20 billion pharmaceutical exports.

"Government has been very explicit this time, in earlier lockdown there was no clarity. So our workers were been stopped by govt officials from going to factories," said Yugal Sikri, Managing Director of RPG Life Sciences.

"On supply sided I don't think there would be much impact, but demand factors would have bearing. There will always be drop in footfall of chemists at doctors clinics, impacting the demand," Sikri said.

Sikri said the state government allowing rapid antigen test (RAT) and pushing for workplace vaccination of the staff is positive.

But he expressed concerns over rising incidence of COVID-19.

"Factory population is also liked to get infected. The incidence rate is higher," Sikri said.