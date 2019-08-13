App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

P&G ties up with WE Hub for startups under vGROW

vGROW is P&G's first-of-its-kind platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

FMCG major Procter & Gamble in partnership with , a state government initiative for women entrepreneurs, on August 13 selected three startups to pilot their ideas.

A press release from P&G said the company selected three startups from more than 55 in its first Telangana edition of vGROW Summit which concluded on Tuesday.

Three startups were selected to pilot innovative digitisation and energy optimisation solutions at P&G's Hyderabad plant that manufactures Ariel, Tide and Pampers.

This partnership is in line with P&G's commitment to invest in Indian startups and inclusive growth, the release said.

More than 55 startups, from across India, applied through WE Hub.

The shortlisted applicants were then given an opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions at P&G's vGROW Summit concluded on Tuesday here.

"The three startups will now be piloting their solutions at P&G's Hyderabad manufacturing plant," it said.

Telangana Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said it is encouraging to see organisations like P&G and initiatives like vGROW supporting the startups in the country.

Shivangi Jain, Associate Director Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships, P&G India said, "Our partnership with WE Hub is helping us connect and leverage external startup capabilities to strengthen our operations and drive inclusive growth in the state of Telangana."

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub said, "P&G's active participation to involve startups in their pursuit to drive automation in their manufacturing site sets a great precedent for involvement of corporates in creating a conducive environment for startups."

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PG #startups

