P&G appoints Sundar Raman as CEO of fabric and home care division

Image: Shutterstock

FMCG major Procter & Gamble has roped in another Indian at the helm and promoted Sundar Raman as the global CEO of the company's fabric and home care division which includes P&G's most iconic brands like Ariel, Tide, Ambipur and Downy. He steps into the role after Shailesh Jejurikar’s elevation to chief operating officer, the company informed.

The company had in July appointed Jejurikar as global COO, making him the first Indian to take over the role.

Raman began his career as a market analyst in India in 1998 straight from campus and soon moved to the United States where he worked in a variety of roles from business intelligence to marketing, in P&G Beauty. Sundar was involved in the launch of new products such as Tide Pods and Downy Unstoppables.

“He also leads Equality Inclusion for Fabric Home Care reflecting his passion for diversity, inclusion and the company’s Citizenship agenda,” the company said in a note.

Raman holds a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1996) and a post-graduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1998).

According to the company, India has been a talent factory for P&G and is one of the largest exporters of top talent to the company globally. It has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.