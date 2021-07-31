Meet Mumbai-born Shailesh G Jejurikar, the newly appointed P&G global COO

Shailesh G Jejurikar

Procter & Gamble has announced the appointment of Shailesh G Jejurikar as its global COO. This is the first-time an Indian has been given the role at the US-based company, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

54-year-old Jejurikar, whose appointment is effective from October 1, will report to Jon R. Moeller, the new CEO of P&G, in his new role. Moeller, currently, is Vice Chairman and Chief Operation Officer at the company.

Mumbai-born Jejurikar in his 32-year old stint at the global FMCG major, has donned several hats and worked at different units. In his most recent role, he headed the company’s largest business unit -- fabric and home care sector -- as its Chief Executive Officer. The unit houses brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffe and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings. Jejurikar has also worked in the health and beauty care and P&G Professional business divisions at the company.

He is also executive sponsor for global sustainability initiative at P&G.

Jejurikar had joined P&G in July 1989 as Assistant Brand Manager, Personal Health Care, India after he completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow. He was appointed Marketing Director, India in 1999 and then Marketing Director, Fabric and Home Care, ASEAN, Australia, India and Korea-Singapore in 2000.

He also has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Mumbai University, attained in 1987.

India has been a talent factory for P&G globally and is one of the largest exporters of top talent to the company globally. According to P&G, it has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company.