Pfizer's off-patent drug arm Upjohn focuses on non-communicable diseases to crack Indian mkt

Upjohn, a division of US pharmaceutical major Pfizer that sells off-patent branded drugs including iconic brands such as Lipitor, Norvasc and Viagra, is trying to build a branded business in India with focus on non-communicable diseases.

“We have a portfolio of 20 iconic brands and these brands have so much potential to be tapped,” said Dr Chandrashekhar Potkar, Chief Medical Officer, Emerging Markets Research, Development and Medical at Upjohn in a recent interview with Moneycontrol.

“There is a huge unmet need. So, as of now, even with these available brands, we need to work on investing in solutions, which will actually improve patient outcomes. And as we do this, we also do parallel activities around the expansion of portfolios depending on market size,” Potkar said.

Upjohn division is built on 20 of Pfizer's most established brands across therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, pain, psychiatry and urology. The products are sold in more than 100 markets across the world. The company's goal is to treat 225 million new patients by 2025 and India would be a crucial part of the plan.

The Upjohn business currently includes brands such as Lyrica (anti-neuropathic pain), Lipitor (cardiovascular drug), Norvasc (anti-hypertension) and Viagra (to treat erectile dysfunction).

Upjohn division in India will operate separately from the listed entity Pfizer India.

Challenging market

Upjohn has a formidable presence in China. But in India, which is a crowded branded generics market, it may face an uphill task to expand the business.

Potkar says he is aware of the competition, but has a strategy to deal with it.

“In emerging markets including India, though half of the people are actually aware that they have high blood pressure, only one in six are actually treated. And only 2.5 percent of patients are actually controlled. Now, what it tells you is that even though medicines might be there, brands might be available, we still have a problem on the ground,” he observed.

“And that means the problem is beyond the pill. We need to really see how do we invest in screening, awareness, diagnosis, treatment and control of the disease,” he pointed out.

Potkar says Upjohn can make a difference in India by going digital as it has done in countries such as China, Malaysia and other emerging markets.

“As an enterprise, we are trying to see how do we build solutions. And that becomes our main area of digital efforts. We look at digital in areas for capacity building of primary care practitioners, nurses and retail pharmacists, who deal with patients having non-communicable diseases. We have a digital platform that offers high quality, incredible medical education in collaboration with American College of Cardiology. Then we also have entire care models of how do we refer patients to the primary care physicians and pharmacies,” Potkar said.

Merger with Mylan

In 2019, US generic drugmaker Mylan and Upjohn had agreed to merge. The merged entity, named Viatris, will be based in the US, with anticipated revenues of $19–20 billion in 2020.

Potkar said a lot of background work was happening on the merger. “But we stay focused on our NCD portfolio,” he added.